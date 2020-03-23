This Theragun Sale Is So Much More Than Just A Good Discount

When it comes to muscle-pain relieving devices, the Theragun is the essentially the Maserati of massage guns. The brand's range of highly-rated wellness gadgets have been lauded as essential recovery items, and now, investing in one has never been more accessible.
While supplies last, Theragun is marking down their three "percussive therapy devices" with savings of up to $150 off; if you need a role call, there's the entry-level (but still powerful) Liv, signature G3, and the souped-up G3PRO. From now until supplies run out, Theragun is teaming up with Feeding America to donate a portion of all sales to benefit families experiencing food insecurity amidst the coronavirus outbreak. According to the brand, every Theragun model sold will provide 100 meals on a local, community level. (The brand has a committed to a goal of providing 100,000 meals nationwide.)
In addition to saving you money, Theragun is also doing its part to support medical professionals providing necessary care to patients during the coronavirus pandemic by providing devices to hospital break rooms across the country. (For more info, medical professionals can reach out via DM to request a device.) Lastly, Theragun is taking to the 'gram to share free daily wellness routine videos so folks at home can get some guidance on how to live their best, socially-distanced lives.
Shop the discounted models below, and get ready to enjoy sweet, sweet relief from stressed-out muscles.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
