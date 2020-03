West Elm Just Released Chic Virtual Backgrounds That Are Perfect For Your Next Zoom Call

One of the few things we're getting to enjoy during this time of social distancing is the sneak peeks into co-workers' homes, thanks to Zoom meetings . It's fascinating to see where these people we work so closely with every day live, but some might not want to grant access — even virtual access — to those they'd prefer to have only a professional relationship with. Whether it's because your apartment is a mess or because the paintings on your wall aren't exactly work-appropriate, you can now swap in a totally different, impeccably decorated home on Zoom thanks to West Elm's new virtual backgrounds