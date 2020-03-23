Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Say They Are Feeling Better Two Weeks After Coronavirus

Let's hope Tom Hanks announcing that he and Rita Wilson are feeling better following their coronavirus diagnosis is setting the tone for this week. Two weeks ago, the actor revealed that he and Wilson tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has thrown the world into a pandemic. After steady regular updates, it appears the pair have all but been given the all-clear, and are sharing an inspiring message with others to keep following CDC guidelines to get us through this moment in history.
"Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," Hanks wrote on social media on Sunday night, but made sure to emphasize that this isn't the end.
"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone — You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?" he wrote. "Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."
News of Hanks and Wilson's near-recovery should provide a road map for other celebrities who have been recently diagnosed. Idris Elba is following in their footsteps by continuing to speak about the importance of testing given the fact that he tested positive without having any symptoms.
"This is serious," he said in a Twitter video. "Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands."
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Luckily, I'll follow any advice Tom Hanks and Idris Elba give me, and you should, too.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
