Meghan Markle Takes One More Big Step Away From Being Royal

In early January, Meghan Markle and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shocked the world by revealing they would be taking a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family.
The two wasted no time making moves to live separate lives, and now, Meghan is continuing the trend with another major step. On Saturday, Smart Works Charity, one of the organizations Meghan is a patron for, removed all mentions of her as either an “HRH” or “royal” on their website.
The website used to house a section titled “Our Royal Patron,” which has since been changed to “The Duchess of Sussex.” Another page which was previously titled “Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” and has since been updated to “Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex.”
This comes after Harry and Meghan struck an agreement with the royal palace in February that no longer allows them to use the term royal. The couple's official exit begins on March 31, and as of April 1, they will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace. They will, however, be represented at the palace by their U.K. charity organization.
“In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, the duke and duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new nonprofit organization," a source previously confirmed to People.
Meghan and Harry are splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada, and the couple has already made their last appearance as royals on March 9 at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.
Harry recently attended Travalyst working summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, in late February, and was introduced as simply Harry. The transition hasn’t been easy on all members of the royal family, but they’re trying to make the transition as smooth as possible.
