Dolly Parton Shares A Tearful Tribute To Kenny Rogers After His Passing

Legendary singer and actor Dolly Parton just shared the most heartbreaking tribute to fellow country music icon Kenny Rogers on her Instagram, and it’s a true testament to their decades-long friendship.
In a video we dare you not to cry while watching, Parton says, “Well, I couldn’t believe this morning when I got up and turned on the TV, checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away.”
She goes on to say, “I loved Kenny with all of my heart, and a big part of it’s broken today.”
Parton then shares a photo of the two, and chokes back tears as she says, “I know you’re sad as I am. God bless you Kenny, fly high straight to the arms of God. And to the rest of you, keep the faith.”
You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly.
Rogers died Friday night in his home, at age 81. He “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a representative for the singer said in a statement, reports Variety.
Rogers was one of the first artists to cross over from country to pop, and he did so with a little help from Parton. The duo’s collaboration “Islands in the Stream,” released in 1983 and written by the BeeGees, gave the artists a No. 1 Billboard hit. Rogers also topped the pop charts with “Lady” in 1980. Rogers and Parton went on to record a Christmas album together, and had an additional hit with a 1985 duet, “Real Love.”
“Islands in the Stream” was also the soundtrack to one of the best TV proposals of all time, on the cancelled series Hart of Dixie. And if you haven’t seen Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes’ cover of the love song, here’s your chance.
ps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EUhxb-TeR0
A&E has announced a special, Biography: Kenny Rogers, set to air April 13. The special is said to be largely built around footage from the all-star salute Rogers received in Nashville in 2017, and features his friend Parton, as well as Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, and many more.
