Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, he revealed via Instagram on Friday.
Underwood, who previously played on the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders, starred on the 23rd season of The Bachelor in early 2019. He was previously a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018.
“I want to let you guys know: I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today, and they are positive,” he said in the Instagram video posted Friday.
Underwood added that the virus is “kicking my ass, to put it bluntly,” and that he is too exhausted to go to the bathroom or walk up a flight of stairs without a break.
Underwood is currently isolating with the family of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph, whom he met during his time on The Bachelor.
“I’m doing okay, I’m at Cassie’s family’s house in Huntington [Beach, California], so I’m fortunate to have them. Unfortunately that means we’re all in this together, at this point,” he said.
I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.
Members of Bachelor Nation reached out to Underwood in the comments of his Instagram video.
“Dang man, you’re tough bro keep fighting,” Luke Parker wrote. “I’ll be praying for you brother!”
Ashley Iaconetti wrote:
“Awww Colton I’m so sorry! Thinking of you! Thank you for sharing and keep us updated if you feel up to it. Hope you get well quickly!”
Former producer Elan Gale offered his assistance.
“Thank you for using this moment to help others,” he said. “I hope you feel better and if you need any supplies I can do a drop off, just let me know. You got this.”
Underwood is one of several public figures to test positive for the virus.
Married couple Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks confirmed they have the coronavirus, and are currently isolating in a rented home in Australia after having been released from the hospital. Idris Elba also has the coronavirus, he confirmed via Instagram, as does Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews and Game of Thrones alumni Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma.
Refinery29 reached out to Underwood for comment.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
