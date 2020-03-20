Cardi B’s Viral Coronavirus Song Is Helping Her Raise Money For Charity

For those of you attempting to cling to a final thread of normalcy by partying in shuttered Miami during spring break — or just blatantly ignoring all social distancing orders in your home city — allow Cardi B to school you on some facts. Per the rapper: “Coronavirus: Shit is real.” Now, a remix of Cardi B’s very important message is helping people during this global pandemic.
Last week, Cardi B posted an Instagram video in which she called out people for not taking the coronavirus seriously enough. She reminded fans that there’s a reason their Fashion Nova dress (a company Cardi has previously worked with, to super lucrative results) or weave hasn’t arrived on time — they may have been made in China, the country that initially was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
Advertisement
DJ iMarkkeyz took Cardi B’s Instagram rant and turned it into a remix he appropriately titled “Coronavirus.” Today, it’s the No. 4 song on iTunes. Now, both DJ iMarkkeyz and Cardi B announced they’re going to donate money from the song to help those who cannot work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DJ Markkeyz responded to a fan who inquired about his plans for the money made from the song on Twitter, declaring that it was always his “goal” to turn his remix “Coronavirus” into a charitable endeavor. Cardi confirmed the news.
“YES! THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO!” Cardi responded to a fan following DJ iMarkkeyz’s comment. “Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will Donate!”
It’s unclear to which charity and how much of the proceeds will be donated. Refinery29 reached out to Cardi for comment.
Listen to the song below, and allow it to be stuck in your head forever.
Advertisement