Is Revlon’s One-Step Dryer Really Worth The Hype?

I have a lot of hair and passing the brush through one section didn't do much, so I halved the sections and started from scratch. I took care to go very slowly from root to tip, and the first pass was impressive. It dried my hair straight, but not poker straight, almost instantly. I found it difficult to curl the ends, which just fell flat, but despite its size it was easy to wedge the brush into my roots. Because of this, I was able to eradicate a lot of frizz from the top but hold on to volume and lift. My hair felt soft and looked seriously smooth. However, I'm right-handed and I struggled with the left side of my hair. With a little bit of practice, though, I'm sure I could nail it.