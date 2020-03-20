These Beauty Retailers Are Offering Free Shipping To Encourage Social Distancing

With many brick-and-mortar shops temporarily closing due to COVID-19, it's never felt more impactful to see brands and retailers giving back to causes benefiting coronavirus-related relief efforts. Online shopping is also having a moment now, since we're all spending more and more time at home.
In addition to shuttering doors temporarily, many beauty retailers are further encouraging social distancing by offering free shipping on all orders so you can get what you need from the comfort of your couch. We've rounded up a few of our faves here, so you can support brands you love during this uncertain time.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
