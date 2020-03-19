Story from TV Shows

Grey’s Anatomy Is Donating Its Gowns & Gloves To Fight Coronavirus

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
Television’s most popular medical shows are doing its part to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Grey’s Anatomy will donate gloves and gowns, typically used as costuming for the fictional medical professionals on the series, to those in need of extra protective measures during this time, according to E! News. 
Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, Station 19, previously donated supplies, and now, the Shonda Rhimes flagship show is following suit, according to showrunner Krista Vernoff’s statement to Refinery29.
“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well," she said. "We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."
Other medical shows are doing the same: The Good Doctor, which like Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC, is reportedly also donating supplies to local facilities in Vancouver, where the show's set is located. Fox’s The Resident, a hospital drama filmed in Atlanta, was recently thanked on Instagram by Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital, for donating “gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during [the spread of COVID-19].”
"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude

Many productions have shut down due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, putting the television industry at a near standstill. (While production on Grey's Anatomy and The Resident was shut down due to calls to social distance during this time, The Good Doctor and Station 19 had already wrapped.) Real hospitals, however, are unfortunately busier than ever, and gloves, face masks, and other protective items are much needed.
Be like your favorite TV doctors: Scrub up, and don’t hoard unnecessary medical supplies that someone else could be in dire need of. 

COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
