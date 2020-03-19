She says she knows she has a mild case compared to many, and that there are others who need the test more. But she's worried about the people she may have exposed. "It's basically just horrible I can't get a test because who knows how many people I came into contact with when I wasn't showing any symptoms," she said. "There are so many conflicting messages. Trump says everyone can get one, New York City says don't get one if you're not horribly sick, and I know I'm a mild case compared to others. I'm also the kind of person who never wants to take something away from someone who needs it more than me. I would never want to take one and then find out a doctor or a person with cancer couldn't get one."