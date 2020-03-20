Need A Distraction? This Major Madewell Sale On Sale Should Do It

Any time is a good time for a sale, especially when it involves one of our favorite retailers in all the cyberland. Madewell may have shut its physical doors to slow the spread of coronavirus and minimize the risk for its customers and employees, but that doesn't mean the goods are entirely inaccessible. In fact, the brand's selection of must-have denim, quality leather goods, and compliment-worthy dresses are more affordable than ever at the moment — and you don't even have to move from the torso-shaped dent in your couch to surf its new online-only sale.
From now through March 25, Madewell.com is offering an extra 40% off its sale items along with 25% off everything else using the code BRIGHTSPOT. That means if you see something you like that's already marked down, go ahead and knock off an additional few dollars from its current price tag. Plus, there are still discounts to be had on the new arrivals too. In addition to shopping the loungewear and pajamas, you'll also find flowy frocks and sleek totes at an enticing discount. So go ahead and channel all the summertime coziness of a cropped, boxy cardigan or fully lean into chill mode with some relaxed denim. They might be inside clothes for now, but the investment is in consideration of their future outside escapades.
