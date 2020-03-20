The Best Jane Austen Movies & TV Shows Streaming Right Now

Autumn de Wilde’s Emma. is a rare treat, a delicious escape into the privileged world of Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor Joy) where the biggest inconvenience is that your butt catches a breeze when your servant lifts your nightgown in the morning while dressing you. Basically, it’s about as far as possible from the terrifying nightmare situation we’re currently in.
Gorgeously shot with a soothing folks-y soundtrack and a pastel rainbow of costumes by Alexandra Byrne that will feed any appetite for sartorial distraction, the movie provides a fresh, modern interpretation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel tackling the perils of matchmaking and gossip. Emma. — intentionally styled with a period — is horny, funny, and now available to rent or buy on VOD as part of Universal’s push to release certain highly-anticipated titles early, so that viewers self-isolating at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak can enjoy them. (The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Trolls World Tour will also be available March 20.)
But let’s say you’ve already watched Emma dally with the hearts of Frank Churchill (Callum Turner) and George Knightley (Johnny Flynn), play dress up with Harriet Smith (Mia Goth), and committed Josh O’Connor’s strange but epic pronunciation of the word “innocence” to memory. There’s no need to leave the Austen cinematic universe just yet. With only six novels to her name, the celebrated author has inspired some of the best on-screen literary adaptations out there.
Here are the ones you can stream right now.