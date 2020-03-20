What Social Distancing Is Like For A Sober Person

“Being forced to spend all day alone in my apartment has felt really weird, but I don’t want to drink or do drugs,” emphasizes Arielle*, a graduate student who has been sober for four years. “I realized yesterday after sharing in a Zoom AA meeting that it was the first time I had heard myself talk all day, which was kind of crazy. I’m really grateful to be going through this sober and to have such a strong community that helps me stay calm in chaos.” (*Name has been changed.)