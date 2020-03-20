Netflix's latest offering is perfect for those who want to snuggle up at home and transport themselves to a time far, far away from our own — so, like, everyone, right? The Letter for the King is a YA-friendly fantasy series starring newcomer Amir Wilson as a timid young knight in training named Tiuri who unexpectedly finds himself tasked with a major mission: Delivering a top-secret, incredibly important letter to the king before someone intercepts it (and kills him in the process).
It's based on a classic 1962 Dutch novel of the same name by Tonke Dragt, and the action takes place in a magic-filled, vaguely medieval world with knights, horses, kingdoms, and lots of drama. Think of it as a teen-friendly Game of Thrones, except it's an incredibly bingeable six episodes long — and filled with an entire cast of unknown up-and-coming actors from all over the world.
The series was filmed worldwide as well, including places as far-flung as Prague in the Czech Republic and in beautiful New Zealand. Those lush green landscapes could only come from the place that also stood in for Middle Earth in the Lord of the Rings movies.
Like a lot of fantasy series, it'll take an episode or two to figure out who everyone is, and another few episodes beyond that wondering if you've ever seen these people in modern-day clothes before. The next step, of course, is the subsequent Instagram spiral. That's where this handy guide comes in: Click through to check out the major players in the show and where you've seen them before.