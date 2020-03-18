Are Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Stuck In Quarantine Together?

Forget the Hype House, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have founded TikTok's newest squad: The Quarantine Crew. After the pair was spotted spending time together outside (no!) in Jupiter, Florida, it appears the inevitable happened and now the two exes, plus a handful of friends and family, are stuck in quarantine together. As the saying goes: when life gives you lemons, make a TikTok account.
According to the first video posted on The Quarantine Crew's account, the crew consists of Tyler, Hannah, BFF and upcoming Bachelorette contestant Matt James, Cameron's brother Ryan Cameron, pal Kate Dooley, and fashionista Olivia Faria.
@thequarantinecrew
Official launch of the ##quarantinecrew ##fyp ##coronavirus @tylerjcameron3 @ryancameron49 @katedooley0 @olivia.faria @hannahkbrown @mattjames9191♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
It's unclear if the gang is actually stuck, since Florida has not issued a shelter in place order like San Francisco, but they do all seem to be spending a lot of time together. Hannah and James even healed old wounds after beefing during The Bachelorette finale.
"When you confront that internet bully," James captioned a photo of Hannah fake-strangling him.
Of course, the question on everyone's minds is whether or not these forced close quarters will rekindle any flames between Hannah and Tyler. Their relationship was left open-ended following the Bachelorette finale, and while Tyler went on to date Gigi Hadid, he and Hannah have been spending a lot of time together following their split and the death of his mother, Andrea.
"Today heaven gained an angel," Tyler posted on Instagram early this month. "We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support."
It's a wild time, to be sure — but remember, Tyler and Hannah: six feet apart.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
