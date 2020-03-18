Just as you've probably been reaching out to friends and family more during these tough times, show your favorite small businesses some love, too. "Write a Google and Yelp review now if you’ve never done it before. This will make the owner smile and also help others to want to book because of how outstanding the business is," says Lamb. "Reach out via text or email to the owner or an employee whom you have contact with to tell them it’s going to be okay and you can’t wait to come back! Staying connected is so important right now."