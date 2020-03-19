Enter the humble, no-nonsense hand balm to the rescue. From vintage-y tins of Badger Balm to drugstore staples like Aquaphor, we're talking about the products that people who do a number on their hands have long relied on to help soothe and heal chaps, cracks, and general wear. They may not be chic, fragranced, or luxe in any way, but they sure as hell work — and that's what counts. Here are 11 heavy-duty salves, creams, and balms to help heal your skin.