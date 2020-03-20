Every Familiar Face Bringing Madam C.J. Walker’s Story To Life In Netflix’s New Self Made Series

Since we have to receive our entertainment indoors these days, we are extra grateful for Netflix’s constant stream of new releases every week. Up next is Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer in the titular role.
After years of skilled performances as a supporting lead or co-star in films like The Help, Hidden Figures, and The Shape of Water, Hollywood is finally giving Spencer more headlining roles she can nail (she recently starred in Apple+ series Truth Be Told). In the new four-part limited series, Spencer portrays entrepreneur and activist Madam C.J. Walker who was one of the wealthiest African-American businesswomen and self-made women of her era. Walker created cosmetics and hair care for Black women and founded Madam C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company.
Based on the biography On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker written by her great-great granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, Self Made shows how Walker, born Sarah Breedlove, rose from poverty and overcame plenty of obstacles as a woman of color to create an empire. The series details Walker’s backstory, the beginning stages of growing her business, and her rivalry with a fellow female business owner and beautician.
In addition to Spencer, there are multiple, well-known stars attached to this Netflix series, in front and behind the camera. NBA superstar LeBron James serves as an executive producer alongside Spencer.
Ahead, see all the other major actors who appear in Self Made, and the real people in Walker’s life they were inspired by.