Add to that, I’ve turned 50. Let’s take a look at that for a brief second. 50 is a big number. BIG. If you’re 20-something or 30-something reading this now, as I was once, too, you probably can’t imagine this ever happening to you… Yep, same. And for those of you about to tell me “age is just a number,” it’s because you aren’t here yet. And menopause. Why? Why can’t we just celebrate the end of our childbearing years with the cessation of our periods (which is amazing! Think of the money saved on tampons, pads, cups, etc! All the lattes we can buy!) and call it a day? Why the hot flashes? The insomnia? The mood swings? The memory loss? The weight gain? Though I can’t blame my uptick in sizes on menopause, it’s from eating like crap and not exercising — I’m only going to be able to blame menopause on how hard it will be to LOSE the weight.