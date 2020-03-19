Right now, in the age of COVID-19 and social distancing, it's fairly easy to feel like we're living in the opening montage of a disaster movie, so watching The Walking Dead doesn't really feel like escapist fun anymore. Even House Hunters has lost some of its appeal, considering a lot of people in the world are struggling with rent or mortgages. Everything's fine. We're fine.
Enter your trusty streaming subscriptions, full of relaxing, comforting, escapist movies and TV with no real world implications (or at least enough of everything else to keep the real world at bay).
Chances are high that you subscribe to more than one major streaming service, even if you usually only use it to binge Grey's Anatomy before bed. There's more to the streaming landscape than your old favorites — though they're present and accounted for too.
We've compiled a list of 28 different TV shows and movies currently available to stream as you work from home, take care of your family, or just try to tune out the the pandemic news currently enveloping the world. That means selections that will (hopefully) make you completely forget about the struggle that is everyday life right now. We're talking warm and fuzzies only — nothing related to the economy, politics, or crises of any kind. Sweet rom-coms? Good. Swords and lords and ladies? Good. Swashbuckling pirates? Good. Not allowed: Alien invasions, medical dramas, doomsday dystopia, and the like.
All you need is internet and a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access, Disney+, Hulu, or Netflix.
