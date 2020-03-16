A Beloved Game Of Thrones Actor Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Celebrities like Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, and Idris Elba have allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus, and now, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has also revealed that he is affected with the virus spreading globally.
Hivju, who portrayed Tormund on the HBO series, went on Instagram Monday to say that he just tested positive.
“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus [sic],” Hivju said. “My (family) and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.”
Hivju confirmed that he and his family are “in good health” and that he only has the “mild symptoms of a cold.” However, he warned the public that regardless of the symptoms you experience, the coronavirus could present more dangerously in other, more vulnerable people.
“There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”
Earlier on Monday, Elba shared that he had “no symptoms” specific to the virus, which includes a dry cough and fever, but that he took a test after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.
"This is serious,” Elba said on social media Monday. “Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands."
Other stars, like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, are using their platform to speak out about the importance of social isolation, which can stop the spread of coronavirus from overwhelming our healthcare system.
“I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening,” Swift wrote, urging her followers to stay home. “This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.”
Grande, meanwhile, called it “incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation [with the coronavirus] lightly” and told her fans to stop socializing and gathering in groups for the time being.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
