Is Chris Harrison Coming Up With A Bachelorette Replacement?

With production on The Bachelorette postponed and Bachelor Summer Games seeming less and less likely, what felt like non-stop Bachelor Nation action has come to a screeching halt.
We may still be recovering from Bachelor Peter Weber's split from Hannah Ann Sluss, followed by his split from Madison Prewett. We were, however, looking forward to spinning madly onto The Bachelorette after ABC released the names and pictures of the men who will be competing on Clare Crawley's season. Now we don't know how long we'll have to wait, but in the meantime, it seems like Chris Harrison has something up his sleeve.
"Good morning #BachelorNation. So @Millsy11374@fleissmeister and I want to know. If you could see prior seasons what would you want to see?" Harrison asked, tagging Robert Mills, head of ABC's Alternative Programming, and Mike Fleiss, creator of The Bachelor. "Clare’s season with Juan Pablo? Start at the beginning? Trista’s Bachelorette? Weigh in give us your thoughts."
Good morning #BachelorNation So @Millsy11374 @fleissmeister and I want to know. If you could see prior seasons what would you want to see? Clare’s season with Juan Pablo? Start at the beginning? Trista’s Bachelorette? Weigh in give us your thoughts #TheBachelor— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 16, 2020
Suggestions in the replies have ranged from Bachelor Pad to only seasons featuring couples who are still together, and some people even just want Hannah Brown's season again. The conversation prompted Mills to ask a broader question:
"If we don’t air on ABC but stream #TheBachelor/ette/Pad/Paradise somewhere would you be interested in picking a time to watch in unison and we all live tweet together?"
Another idea: if we don’t air on ABC but stream #TheBachelor/ette/Pad/Paradise somewhere would you be interested in picking a time to watch in unison and we all live tweet together #Bachelornation? @chrisbharrison @fleissmeister— Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) March 16, 2020
It wouldn't be the first time a random Bachelor season showed up on streaming services. Late last year, Netflix started streaming season 13 of The Bachelor with Jason Mesnick and runner-up-turned-winner Molly Mesnick (née Malaney).
"Can’t wait for all these other Bachelor/Bachelorettes to feel the pain and embarrassment of reliving their season like Jason & I have w/ Netflix these past 4 months," Molly replied to Mills' tweet.
ABC didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment about what, exactly, the network had up its sleeves, but after just one week of working from home and social distancing, I'll take anything I can get.
