This Sex Toy Company Is Offering Up Free Vibrators To Keep You Stimulated

We know you were probably thinking it, so we’re just going to say it: Having sex with your partner (or reigniting the self-love flame) is as good a way as any to spend time cooped up in your apartment. It’s also a great way to help alleviate some stress or anxiety caused by the seemingly neverending news cycle and flurry of text notifications. Also, with stores and restaurants announcing temporary closures, you may already be experiencing some boredom if you're used to going out on the town. Orgasms to the rescue, amirite?
Well, in addition to a rising trend in coronavirus porn (yep, it’s a thing), some of our favorite sex toy shops are making these trying times more bearable with sales and free shipping offers so that you can climax your way to a slightly less stressed state of mind. From free vibrators (!) to 40% off one of the most highly-rated remote-controlled vibes, here are the best sex toy sales to shop from the comfort of your bedroom.
