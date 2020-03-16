Idris Elba Is The Latest Celebrity To Be Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Idris Elba announced on Twitter on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has brought the world to an almost complete standstill. Elba says he got tested after learning that he was exposed to someone with the virus. He was not showing any symptoms, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
"Listen, I'm doing okay," he said in a video message, later adding, "This is serious. Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands." He also warned that there are people out there like him who aren't showing symptoms but may still be spreading the virus if they're not social distancing.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Elba isn't the first celebrity this week to test positive. Quantum Of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko revealed on Sunday that she was also resting at home after learning of her diagnosis. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed that they had also tested positive.
Meanwhile, shows like The Bachelorette, The Ellen Show, and the Today Show are taking steps to prevent the spread. Both The Bachelorette and Ellen have suspended production, and Today has taken co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker off the air after a staffer at the show tested positive.
"Now is the time for solidarity," Elba emphasized in his video. "Now is the time for thinking about each other."
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
