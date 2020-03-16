Sephora Just Announced An Epic Flash Sale Starting Right Now

As more and more retailers temporarily shutter their brick-and-mortar locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping online has never been more welcome of a respite — and all the better if we can save some cash while doing so.
Ulta Beauty's biannual sale kicked off just yesterday, and now, Sephora is rising to the occasion with a sale of its own. The Oh Snap! sale will feature top-selling beauty products discounted up to 50% for one day at a time. Once products sell out or the 24-hour period has ended, you won't be able to take advantage of the deal, so you'll want to act fast if you see something you've been lusting after.
For a sneak peek at what's in store, you can preview the calendar of upcoming deals on Sephora's community message board page to come up with your beauty game plan. There will be a couple of days where no products will be marked down (March 18, 21, 24, 28, and 29, specifically), but other than those blackout dates, you can expect to see major price-slashing until April 4.
As Beauty Insiders have pointed out, Oh Snap! is essentially price-matching 21 Days of Beauty. Similarly to Ulta Beauty, the major sale is taking place both in-store and online, but we urge you to take responsible social-distancing measures as much as possible and shop from the comfort of your couch. Plus, from now until March 31, you can get free shipping on every Sephora order with code FREESHIP.
