This is a complicated time for retail, so we wanted to acknowledge the companies doing their best to establish a new normal without compromising their commitments to both customers and employees. And we don't just want to thank these retailers for taking such considered action, we'd like to take a page out of their Insta-books and turn to our own audience for guidance — it's a complicated time for us as publishers too, after all. So tell us what you want to see more (and less!) of over the coming weeks so we can create the content you're craving right now. But first, check out the messages from retailers we believe are doing the right thing and, if you can, support them by shopping online.