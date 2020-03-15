It’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 87th Birthday & Fans Are Honoring Her In The Best Ways

Happy Birthday to #RuthBaderGinsburg who has dedicated her life to creating a more equal and just world for us all, one step at a time. (p.s. this quote has been on display in my house since January because every month is national women's month in this house) #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/ppQLuaqgs1— Victoria Ramos (@VictoriaRamos17) March 15, 2020
“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”— May misses her Leila 🌈💔 (@TheMaySaif) March 15, 2020
Happy birthday Justice #RuthBaderGinsburg - thank you for dedicating your life to fighting for justice ⚖️. I wish you a long and healthy life #NotoriousRBG #RBG 💙
Wishing #RuthBaderGinsburg a happiest of birthdays. Few people have had the lasting impact @scotusginsburg has had on upholding the rights of all people. We are better because of you! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/mxzJBkCGy8— #SocialDistancing & #Handwashing Saves Lives (@Random_Neuro123) March 15, 2020
It's my girl #RuthBaderGinsburg 's Birthday!! Stay healthy and safe RBG! I preach to my students daily her amazingness! pic.twitter.com/a7VZd4er2z— Shannon DeSantis Gile (@gileslibrarian) March 15, 2020
Happy 87th birthday to #ruthbaderginsburg. A heroine for all time. Women’s rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/4PYkWA7Uck— Beth Sedgwick (@sedgwick_beth) March 14, 2020
Happy birthday to my kween #RuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/3LMCr31x3b— Zachary Erickson (@Zachary_JE) March 15, 2020
A national treasure #RuthBaderGinsburg is 87 years old today! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zsRezfJ5WM— Dreamboatannie9 (@DreamboatAnn9) March 15, 2020
So this happened while I am #SocialDistancingNow 👇— Persist List (@PersistList) March 15, 2020
I had some free time at home😀 so in honor of #RBG's 87th Bday 🥳 today I made a cake!
🎉Wishing you all health & happiness in the world #RuthBaderGinsburg! 🎉#RBGBakeaCake #SocialDistance @Chicago_Reader pic.twitter.com/YIoI7KD75r
Its #RuthBaderGinsburg birthday. I hope she has a wonderful birthday and is in a bubble far, far away from people.— Tracie #resists Ⓥ 🐘 (@TDEMomof3) March 15, 2020
Stay safe, we need you! #keeprbgsafe #coronavirus
For the sake of #RuthBaderGinsburg and her birthday, please take #socialdistancing seriously. Happy birthday Justice Ginsburg!— Heather Mellet 📣 (@HeatherMellet) March 15, 2020
Today I shall be dedicating my 20+ second hand washing Happy Birthday’s to the one and only #RuthBaderGinsburg 💐🎂. #COVIDー19 #RBG pic.twitter.com/pOmlcgxoFv— Rose Yavneh Taylor (@anthroRo) March 15, 2020