Did Peter Just Throw Shade At Madison After Their Bachelor Split?

Um, excuse me? After leading fans on a wild rollercoaster of a finale on The Bachelor, which even has long time host Chris Harrison dropping truth bombs, Peter Weber may have just thrown some shade at his latest ex-girlfriend Madison Prewett via an Instagram Story he posted on Friday night.
The Instagram Story shows Pilot Pete singing along to Kygo's 2018 song "Happy Now," while hanging out with a group of friends.
While this may seem innocent enough, Peter captioned the story, “Kygo coming through with the feels” while singing the song that includes the following lyrics:
Advertisement
"You and me, it was good, but it wasn't right / And it'll be hard, but I know I will make it out / Step by step, I'll move on and get on with life / So I let go, and I hope you'll be happy now."
While everyone should let off a little steam after a breakup, Peter hasn’t exactly won anyone over by his treatment of exes, season 24’s winner, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison. After it was revealed that Hannah and Peter’s relationship ended because he still had lingering feelings for another contestant (Madison, who he reunited with only to break up two days later), Hannah Ann shared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast how watching the season has allowed her to move on.
“Watching the season back has actually been really helpful for me," she shared. "It's helped me work through any unresolved feelings I had towards him because I'm able to see how he is consistently indecisive — and who wants to be with that?"
While Peter is defending his mother Barbara’s honor (who, let’s be real, probably isn’t shedding tears for Madison) and attending the same church as Justin Bieber, Madison has been hanging out with someone who knows a thing or two about moving on for break-ups, the “Love You To Love Me” singer and pop icon herself, Selena Gomez.
Something tells us that Madison won’t take this quietly.
Advertisement