Why It Matters That President Trump Took A Coronavirus Test

Determining the president’s health status is important because last weekend at a party at Mar-a-Lago for Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle’s birthday, the president came in contact with the Brazilian press secretary , Fabio Wajngarten, who has since tested positive for the virus. Also testing positive were other members of Brazilian President Jair Balsonaro’s group: Nestor Forster, his top diplomat in Washington, and Nelsinho Trad, a Brazilian senator. A fourth member of the Brazilian delegation also tested positive but had not been at Mar-a-Lago. Another unidentified person at Mar-a-Lago the next day for a fundraising brunch with Trump has also tested positive, reports the New York Times.