Those of us still recovering from the wild ride that was Pilot Pete’s season of The Bachelor are trying to process the news that production on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Warner Bros. confirmed on Friday that it is stopping production on all series and pilots currently filming, even though there have been “no confirmed cases of COVID-19” on any of the productions.
But what does Crawley think? She decided to speak out on her Instagram Friday night with a thoughtful post.
The future Bachelorette wrote, “Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right!”
The future Bachelorette wrote, “Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right!”
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. 🌹 We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! 😉❤️xoxo
Crawley’s followers were very understanding, but still upset, with one writing, “Literally with schools and my job closing this is the news that kills me the most!”
Other commenters suggested that perhaps the production could use the downtime and recast some of the contestants, as 23 of the 32 men on the show are in their 20s, which to many seems like a big gap for Crawley, who is 38 years old.
“Maybe they can recast and find you some age appropriate men in the meantime,” wrote one commenter.
Another wrote, “What is with all these young men being cast???? Hit restart already. I don’t want them setting you to fail. I'm such a fan and a supporter and want you to find love already.”
Worried about being bored while you’re social distancing? There are plenty of fun things to do, such as taking a virtual workout class or starting a craft project, or binge some of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, or the best rom-coms on Netflix.
It’s not yet clear what will become of Bachelor Summer Games, a spin-off series set to feature members of Bachelor Nation competing in Olympic-style athletic feats (and, of course, hooking up in the process). The series intended to film in Mexico but, as with the case of all shows under the Warner Bros. umbrella, will no longer do so at this time.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement