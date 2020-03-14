The Bachelor Producer Peter Weber Was Rumored To End Up With Breaks Her Silence

Now that Peter Weber’s time on The Bachelor is over, the show’s cast and crew can finally start addressing (instead of just fueling) all those far-fetched rumors about what really went down during his season. We know that his ex-fiancée, Hannah Ann Sluss, and his ex-girlfriend Madison Prewett have both moved on.
Following the season finale, one more woman in Weber’s life has clarified that they’re just friends: his once-rumored girlfriend, producer Julie LaPlaca.
Right before Peter’s season began airing, LaPlaca shared an innocuous photo of herself celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Fans noticed a mysterious man in the background who happened to look a lot like Weber, and naturally, Bachelor Nation did some homework. Users on Reddit found further photo evidence that, at the least, LaPlaca and Weber were spending quality time together after filming.
On Friday, LaPlaca shared another photo from New Year’s Eve. “Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket,” she wrote. “No we didn’t kiss at midnight. But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold.”
Looks like, with one last pilot joke, another Bachelor mystery has been cleared up.
LaPlaca isn’t the first person from ABC to address the rumor. When a reporter from Access asked Chris Harrison about the theory, he confirmed that LaPlaca and Weber were close. “Julie, an amazing, talented, smart producer that works for us, works on the show, so she's with Peter and she's with all of us,” he said. “I'll just say this, it's an intimate relationship.”
ABC senior vice president Robert Mills stayed equally vague. “I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I don’t know how we’d ever top that, though!”
While the comment section on LaPlaca’s post is full of laughter from Bachelor alums — “This was my favorite storyline of the season,” joked Wells Adams — many fans of the show still seem unconvinced. And now that Weber’s single again, who knows? After all, it appears LaPlaca has already gotten the rare stamp of approval from the Weber parents.
