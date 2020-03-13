This story was originally published on March 13th and will be continuously updated in the coming days.
So many of our daily interactions are part of a long chain of contact. Our packages zoom across the world before we welcome them into our homes. We order food, rent clothes, share cars, gyms, and even homes. We live in constant contact with one another and in times of social distancing, we take small steps to scale back potential exposure.
Restaurants and fast food joints are springing into action, some to strictly inhibit the further spread of the novel COVID-19, others to surface the products and services you're more likely to turn to now that you're working from home. It's important not to panic, but we should still be smart: wash our hands often, disinfect communal surfaces, limit our movement, and avoid large crowds. These restaurant chains are going the extra mile in doing their part and also working hard to give you peace of mind.
Advertisement
Starbucks
Be prepared to have your reusable tumblers and hot cups turned away, as Starbucks has temporarily suspended its reusable cup program. Today, CEO Kevin Johnson announced that the company will be taking further measures, like limiting in-restaurant seating. In some cases, it will shift stores to "mobile order-only scenarios" or just drive-thru. In more extreme cases, Starbucks has stated it will resort to closing individual stores.
Just Salad
Just Salad has recently taken steps to halt the reusable bowl program it’s best-known for. The company stresses that its reusable bowl program adheres only to the highest hygiene standards but the company said it recognizes that the program, "could create additional anxiety" for some guests. As of March 13, anyone who brings in a reusable bowl will be served salad in one of Just Salad's disposable bowls but will still get the free topping benefit.
Chipotle
Starting Sunday, March 15, Chipotle is aiding limited social contact by offering free delivery through the end of the month. Orders will be trackable thanks to a newly-introduced delivery tracker.
Sweetgreen
In an email to customers, Sweetgreen announced it will make hand sanitizer widely available to guests as well as personnel dedicated to cleaning communal surfaces. While the company plans to maintain regular operations, it is prepared to shift to "pick-up only ordering scenarios" or only catering to delivery orders placed through the app.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources
Related Content:
Advertisement