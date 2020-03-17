The coronavirus pandemic has brought life as we know it to a halt as more and more people across the world are staying home in an effort to prevent spreading the virus. That includes politicians and world leaders — from the halls of Congress to the British parliament — who hold frequent meetings with one another.
Because coronavirus is a new disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still learning how it spreads and how to track it in U.S. communities — and no one is exempt. The virus has now been confirmed in at least 121 countries, with at least 1,629 cases across the United States, according to the CDC. But with a shortage of tests and information about when and how to get care, it’s still relatively hard to track the spread of the virus.
The forces of power ruling countries around the world are now finding that COVID-19 does not discriminate, and no one is immune to the deadly virus. Still, test results are scarce and many officials who have come in contact with coronavirus are now awaiting diagnoses.
Top government officials globally are announcing plans to self-isolate and work from home, as they and their staffers are contracting or coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. On March 11, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tested positive for Coronavirus after attending a charity event in London. Two days later, reports stated that Ivanka Trump had recently been exposed to the virus at a meeting with Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton during an event at the Department of Justice. Dutton announced his positive diagnosis on March 13.
Even President Donald Trump was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The president was reportedly tested but just before getting his test, maintained that he “had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and [does] not require being tested at this time,” said Stephanie Grisham, White House Press Secretary.
Ahead, we've outline a full list of world leaders and politicians who have been exposed to Coronavirus. Those with asterisks next to their names have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
This story is being updated daily. Please check back for new information.
World Leaders
President Donald Trump was exposed to Coronavirus after meeting with Brazilian press secretary Fabio Wajngarten — who tested positive — at the Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Trump does not believe he is at risk of contracting the virus and was reportedly tested on Sunday. The test showed negative results.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for Coronavirus after being in contact with his aide, Wajngarten. Local reports said he tested positive, but he has since denied the diagnosis and said his test was negative. Bolsonaro will be tested again as of Monday, March 16.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus. Grégoire Trudeau reported symptoms after speaking at a charity event in London.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have been exposed to the virus during a meeting with junior health minister Nadine Dorries around the time she contracted the virus. Johnson will not be tested because he is not showing symptoms and was not in close contact with Dorries.
Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reported on Saturday that his wife tested positive for coronavirus. Sanchez says he remains in good health despite the fact that two members of his cabinet also tested positive last week.
Politicians
*Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton, tested positive for Coronavirus just days after a visit to the United States Justice Department for a news conference on March 5. Dutton said he checked into a hospital on March 13 after waking up with a fever and sore throat.
British Security Minister, James Brokenshire said in a statement on Twitter that he met with Dutton for breakfast before the two attended a White House roundtable. Although he is “feeling fit and [has] no symptoms,” Brokensire is planning to self-isolate.
*Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Spanish far right VOX party tested positive for coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on March 12. He said he would continue to work from home.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), said he would self-quarantine after coming into contact with Bolsonaro’s press secretary, who tested positive for the virus just two days after meeting with the president. "On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me," Scott said in a statement.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), has decided to self-quarantine after his visit to the Mar-a-Lago. According to a statement from his office, Graham does not recall coming into contact with Wajngarten or Bolsonaro, but is taking a “precautionary measure.”
Rep. Matt Gaetz of (R-FL) said he would self-isolate after coming into contact with an infected person at CPAC in February. Gaetz made light of the virus earlier this month by wearing a gas mask on the House floor.
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he will extend a self-quarantine through March 17 after having interacted with two separate people who tested positive for coronavirus. The senator was initially in contact with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for the virus, and also met with Abascal on March 3.
Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) met with someone in Washington the week of March 9 who later tested positive for the virus.
Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ) and Rep. Mark Meadows (NC) both self-quarantined, also after attending CPAC. Both representatives said they came in contact with someone infected with Coronavirus.
Dr. Ali Akbar Velayati, the former Iranian minister and current advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tested positive for Coronavirus and is in quarantine. The virus has affected 8% of the Iranian parliament, according to CNN.
David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, said in a statement he would self-isolate for two weeks “as a precaution” after taking a trip to Italy over the weekend on March 6.
Donald Trump's Cabinet
Vice President Mike Pence also met with Brazilian press secretary Fabio Wajngarten and spoke at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in February. The following month, Pence attended AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference. Both conferences were attended by people confirmed to have the virus.
Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, was exposed to the virus after meeting with Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton, who tested positive for Coronavirus on March 13.
Attorney General William Barr was also present at the meeting with Dutton. He is “feeling great and not showing any symptoms,” said Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. Kupec added the CDC has not recommended Barr be tested.
Acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan were both present at the meeting with Dutton before the minister tested positive.
Kellyanne Conway, a White House counselor was also at the meeting with Dutton and said she has not been tested for the virus.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may have been exposed to the virus after attending the AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference, where multiple attendees are confirmed to have COVID-19.
Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a voluntary self-quarantine after his niece, who had contact with infected Brazilian officials, tested positive for coronavirus. Mulvaney reported that he will start quarantining on Tuesday, March 17.
