The world is in a weird spot right now, so in addition to prioritizing self-care, hand washing, and social distancing, we readily welcome any and all temporary distractions. Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is one good way to get your mind off the news for a minute or two — and it starts this weekend.
You know the drill: The beauty retailer's major sale (which only happens twice a year) is your moment to shop daily, half-off deals on some of the best hair, makeup, and skin-care products. After announcing the need-to-know info earlier this week, we're here to fully spill the Ulta tea with our extensive calendar of every product that's going to be 50% off. From Tarte's bestselling concealer to the lash serum that people can't get enough of, check out every product on sale for 21 Days of Beauty right here, right now. (And don't forget to set your iPhone reminders so you what days to shop your favorites.)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.