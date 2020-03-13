Story from Celebrity Couples

Congrats To Barb: Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Split After 2 Days

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: ABC/John Fleenor.
Who had money on "two days" for how long Peter Weber and Madison Prewett would last after The Bachelor? Come collect your winnings. Last night, the pilot announced on Instagram that he and Madison, who he went back to after breaking up with winner Hannah Ann Sluss over Barbara's sobbing protests, have mutually decided to split.
"Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love," Peter wrote on Instagram. "You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves wholeheartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward."
Advertisement
But "after a lot of honest conversations" — during which Barb was most likely watching from behind a potted plant — "we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us."
He also included a note of praise for Hannah Ann in his announcement, who took no prisoners during The Bachelor finale when scolding Peter for the way he handled, well, his entire season.
"If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man," she said.
View this post on Instagram

I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️

A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on

Meanwhile, Barb saw this breakup coming from a mile away.
"He's going to have to fail to succeed. That's it," she said during the finale. "All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work. So, we've been trying to help them. Would we want it to work? Yes."
But let's not pretend this outcome isn't just as satisfying for her.
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series