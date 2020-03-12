This Fancy, Cult-Favorite Cream Is 20% Off — But Not For Long

Spring cleaning generally brings to mind giving your apartment the Marie Kondo treatment it needs just before we kick winter to the curb for warmer, longer days. But this season, Violet Grey is ushering in a new kind of spring cleaning — one that involves restocking your top-shelf faves at a serious discount.
From now through Sunday, March 15, the luxe beauty retailer is offering 20% off its best brands — ones that rarely, if ever, get marked down. We're talking beauty-editor and celebrity favorites like Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and La Mer, to name just a few. All you need to do to get in on the sale is enter code SPRINGCLEANING at checkout, and the discount will be applied to all eligible items in your cart. Ahead, the 11 brands getting in on the fun this weekend — perfect timing for when you have nothing better to do than click "Add to Cart."
