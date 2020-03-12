This Account Documents Timothée Chalamet’s Outfits In Real Time

As a fashion writer who sometimes dabbles in the art of celebrity style reporting, there are few resources that I appreciate more than the mega-fans online who research what their specific A-lister of choice is wearing down to the very last detail.
Meghan Markle’s style savant, known as Meghan’s Mirror, has offered the exact kind of on-the-spot insight into every Givenchy dress, Jimmy Choo heel, and Jennifer Meyer necklace worn by the former Duchess of Sussex that we needed ever since her fateful blind date with Prince Harry. Now, an Instagram account known by the screen name @readytimmywear is giving us the same royal treatment by sharing all the details concerning what Timothée Chalamet is donning on a daily basis. And she’s doing it in real-time.
Advertisement
Whether he’s bopping around Paris for press days or celebrating his birthday alongside Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet never looks underdressed — even if he is just wearing jogging pants and a vintage T-shirt. The self-styled actor is known for his daring outfits, and the fact that he works directly with today’s most prolific menswear — and womenswear — designers to assemble them. So naturally, when a photo of Chalamet surfaces online, be it on stock image sites or his own Instagram stories, we’re quick to search for the origins of his outfit, including where he got his heavy chain-link bracelet and how we can get one too (hint: it’s Lizzie Fortunato and it’s currently sold out everywhere).
Unfortunately, we don’t have a PhD in Timothée’s style, no matter how much we’d like to think we do. For that we go to @readytimmywear, either on Twitter or Instagram, where every look that the 24-year-old has worn since rising the ranks post-CMBYN is meticulously broken down. Take for example the casual outfit he wore to sit in the front row at designer (and “bro”) Haider Ackermann’s fall ‘20 show during Paris Fashion Week. Below, you’ll find a one-stop-shop to his entire look, from the Oliver People sunglasses he wore throughout the presentation to the Loewe quarter zip he threw on afterward.
Timothée Chalamet - Paris Fashion Week - Haider Ackermann F/W 20 Show, February 29 2020— RTW (@readytimmywear) March 9, 2020
OLIVER PEOPLE Oliver Sun $511
LOEWE Sweater $950
LEVI'S 2-Pack T-Shirt $30
STELLA MCCARTNEY Acid-wash Jeans
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Boots $690
CELINE Necklace $530
PRADA
Sweater $935
Backpack £1220 pic.twitter.com/CgiwPxpd4K
But the account doesn’t stop at just publicized events. @readytimmywear is also known to break down the outfits featured in Chalamet’s stories, from the camo Prada jacket and matching cashmere sweater he wore on March 7th to the Stella McCartney T-shirt and Louis Vuitton cross-body he was photographed in with a fan in London on the 1st of the month. I’m telling you, there isn’t a single look that this mysterious account can’t credit.
It’s no wonder then that @readytimmywear is blowing up on all social media platforms, with Twitter hitting 4,000 followers and counting, while the account’s Instagram page is already at 13k. And as of a few short hours ago, the account has new information: Timmy’s wearing Thom Browne and Isabel Marant and thanks to @readytimmywear, we’ve got all the details.
Advertisement