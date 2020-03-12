Story from Movies

Kate Beckinsale Details Upsetting Harvey Weinstein Encounter In Light Of His Sentencing

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: George De Sota/Getty Images.
While many are celebrating the sentencing of Harvey Weinstein, it's possible there will never be an end to the revelations about his alleged behavior towards women. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years for one count of a criminal sexual act and one count of rape in the third degree. In light of the sentencing, Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to say that she experienced so much other behavior from the producer that didn't qualify as a crime, but should be made unacceptable in the entertainment industry. In one particularly harrowing anecdote, Beckinsale details an outburst from Weinstein when he felt the actress didn't behave sexily enough at the 2001 premiere of Serendipity, just weeks after the 9/11 tragedy.
"We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible," Beckinsale captioned two photos from the event. "But Harvey insisted."
Beckinsale says they got through the premiere with gritted teeth, but the next day Weinstein invited her over so their children could have a "playdate." Turns out, it was actually an excuse to scream at her.


These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf,disrespectful idea possible .But Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it. The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok. I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said “No, you wait here .” The minute the door closed he started screaming “you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere .” I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake.He said,”If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt .” The shock made me burst into tears.I tried to say “Harvey,the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party .” He said,”I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get”.Screaming. Livid. I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for,and falls under no felony.But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years,insidiously and seeming irreversibly. Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry. Having said that,the crimes that are not crimes,the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell(and I did tell),these too need to go.I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders,forever.And Rose,brava ❤



"The minute the door closed he started screaming 'you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere,'" she continued. "I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said, 'If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt.'"
Beckinsale tried to explain that the whole cast felt the celebration was in poor taste given the national tragedy, but Weinstein didn't relent.
"He said, 'I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get.' Screaming. Livid," she wrote. "I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony."
While celebrating his sentencing, Beckinsale says she's still lamenting the fact that there's no clear course of action for reporting — and putting a stop to — abusive behavior that doesn't qualify as a crime. She says what starts with Weinstein should end with the eradication of all abuses of power in the workplace.
Harvey Weinstein is currently in the hospital for chest pains before serving his 23-year sentence. He is also awaiting trial for additional charges in Los Angeles, California.
