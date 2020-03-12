Cue the sweet, flowery scent of spring, because we're saying goodbye to our puffer jackets and snow boots for good (and by "for good" we, of course, mean storing them until November). When the seasons shift, so does our mood, and we can’t wait to welcome spring both with open arms and new outfits — starting with a seasonally appropriate jacket.
Transitional attire is necessary during this can't-quite-put-your-finger-on-it weather that lands somewhere in between mildly chilly and almost warm. As much as we're looking forward to breaking out our open-toed shoes and floral dresses, we respect the role of a lightweight jacket as an excellent foundational piece in our changing closets. And there just so happens to be a number of fun outerwear styles that have us particularly excited about this category right now.
There will always be the seasonal return of denim and utility-inspired fabrics to enhance our regular outfit rotations, but this year we’ve also got our eye on oversized silhouettes and vegan leathers to shake things up a bit. Sometimes, the fashion stars even align and these styles end up overlapping for a two-in-one trend piece that’s sure to stand out (think fringed faux-leather jackets and boxy jean jackets). Ahead, we've broken down our top five styles of the season and put together a list of 25 spring jackets you'll definitely want to add to your carts and closets.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.