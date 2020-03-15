Opening up to others becomes easier to do on Monday, when communication-ruling Mercury makes his way into sensitive Pisces. But at 4:34 a.m. EST on Monday, the Moon wanes into her third quarter in Sagittarius, a phase that can make us impatient. We may have to put some extra work into understanding where others are coming from during this transit. On Thursday, the Sun creates a sextile with rule-making Saturn, which encourages us to put our noses to the grindstone. We'll be inspired to cross off all the to-dos on our list before kicking back and enjoying the weekend. Also on Thursday, the Sun illuminates Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, lending us a can-do spirit that we can use to start fresh and dream big. Confident energy overtakes us on Friday when action planet Mars creates conjunction with lucky Jupiter on Friday. Use this transit to bring dreams to life and take calculated risks. Taskmaster Saturn makes his way into independent Aquarius on Saturday, helping us to create new rules for ourselves. Now is the time to think proactively and plan ahead to create time-saving solutions.
Your Horoscope This Week