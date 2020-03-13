The Hunt Is A Social Satire With A Rich, Bloody History

The Hunt feels like a natural successor to these films, utilizing the basic premise of humans-hunting-humans as a greater allegory about society. America is more divided than ever, and everyone has a different perspective on who is “really” in charge here — who the metaphorical hunters are, and who is their prey. The difference between The Hunt, perhaps, and the rest of the films in this subgenre, is that in The Hunt, the hunters and hunted behave like people you might really know — or at least, may read the tweets of. It’s not the ridiculously dressed members of the Capitol in The Hunger Games who are the enemy in The Hunt, but people who might look and even sound a little bit like you.