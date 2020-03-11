Bachelorette Clare Crawley Will Be Dating A Bunch Of 20-Year-Olds After All

With the casting of Clare Crawley as Bachelorette, it finally seemed like The Bachelor franchise was changing course from its increasingly younger crop of contestants. With a 38-year-old as the star, everyone was getting excited for the upcoming season to focus more on maturity, family, and people who had more than one relationship under their belt. However, ABC just released photos of and details about the 32 men who will likely be appearing on Clare's season, and one is literally 23.
In fact, most of the men fall somewhere in their 20s, and in many cases have over a ten-year age gap from the woman they'll be courting. There are a few outliers — one contestant is 42 and another is 38, and there's a sprinkling of early-30s options as well. However, 23 out of the 32 contestants are in their 20s.
This is ironic, because Clare recently threw some shade at the young contestants who were part of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, telling Good Morning America last week, "I feel like I could be their mom."
However, she also admitted on GMA that she goes for younger guys.
"That's not a problem for me," she said.
And ABC took her at her word. Ahead are the (mostly) 20-somethings competing for Clare Crawley's heart.