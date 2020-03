Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, & Pensions introduced a bill that would require employers to offer paid sick leave as well as give an additional 14 days of paid leave in the event of a public health emergency. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer called for more options on Sunday including paid sick leave for workers under quarantine and for those whose children are out of school as a result of the coronavirus. Currently, those added costs would be absorbed by employers. Some policymakers are considering assistance to small businesses faced with employees and customers staying home during the outbreak in the form of loans or grants.