While Weinstein might be confused, there is a growing sense of moral clarity around sexual violence and power dynamics in the United States. While reports of Weinstein’s sex crimes were something of an open secret for decades, in-depth reporting by the New York Times and The New Yorker in October of 2017 exposed his predatory behavior in detail to a post-Trump world. On social media, women began sharing their stories of sexual violence, using the hashtag #MeToo as an expression of solidarity. Though many were unaware of it at the time, #MeToo was a reference to an activist group founded by Tarana Burke i n her work with survivors of sexual violence, most of them young women of color.