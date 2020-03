Every Burning Question About Bachelor Rings That You’re Gonna Have After Peter’s Wild Finale

There's always a catch — you can't just get a huge, almost six-figure diamond, break up two weeks later, and then take that rock with you. According to Radar Online, the Bachelor nation contracts stipulate that if the Bachelor couple splits before the two-year mark , ABC reportedly gets the ring back. However, if the couple stays together, they keep the ring (obviously), and if they split after more than two years, kind of like how Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth did in 2019, they get to figure out what to do with it. But if the couple decide to auction it off or something, ABC gets first dibs on buying it back.