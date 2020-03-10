Madison Said She Couldn’t Eat Or Sleep Following Shocking Bachelor Exit

We're the closest we've ever been to knowing how Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor will end, yet somehow everything seems the most in flux. On Monday night, contestant Madison Prewett ultimately took herself out of the running for Peter's heart after a rocky meeting with his parents and the realization that their lifestyles are just too different. This left Peter with Hannah Ann Sluss, who he still hasn't told about Madison's exit. Instead, he's figuring out if, ultimately, Hannah Ann is who he really wants to end up with. Meanwhile, in an exclusive clip that aired on Good Morning America on Tuesday, it seems like Madison is also having second thoughts.
Advertisement
"It's been really hard coming back and processing everything," she tells Chris Harrison while sitting across from one another in a classic nondescript Bachelor house. "[There were] days when I had to make myself eat. I didn't feel like eating. I couldn't sleep. I'm trying my best not to live in the past but getting in that car and seeing him and driving away was so difficult. That was the hardest thing I've ever had to do."
Night 1 of #TheBachelor finale brought plenty of ❤️, tons of 😭 and of course, the big line we've been waiting for ... "BRING. HER. HOME." https://t.co/3e2tIyExRY pic.twitter.com/VGQUFFQRet— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 10, 2020
The clip ends just before she can answer whether or not she still loves the pilot, setting audiences up for an even bigger cliffhanger come part two of the finale. Harrison has repeatedly teased that not even Peter knows how this season of The Bachelor ends, which has resulted in a lot of wild fan theories, including curveballs like the suggestion that contestant Kelley Flanagan comes back into the mix.
Part two of the dramatic, never-before-seen-in-Bachelor-history-yada-yada finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Advertisement