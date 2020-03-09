The Best #FlipTheSwitch TikToks & How To Join The Trend

Once a vortex of internet-speak and unhinged adolescent behavior, TikTok, for better or worse, has gone mainstream. But don't be sad, think of this transition as a sign that Gen Z's favorite social platform isn't going anywhere soon. Major celebrities followed their kids onto the app, which means a growing number of your favorite stars are jumping in on all the funny challenges.
The #FliptheSwitchChallenge has been around for at least since November 2019, but Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon breathed new life into it over the weekend while goofing around on the set of Saturday Night Live. The results have been certified "iconic." Critics are giving the number one film in America, "two thumbs up!"
So how do you go about making your own? Start on TikTok. You'll need a scene partner (a cardboard cutout of yourself will also do). And like any viral TikTok, the #FlipTheSwitchChallenge takes place in a bathroom as the mirror, light switch, and faucet therein are key to a successful flip switch. The only rule is that something has to switch. Traditionally, the two people switch clothes, the joke often being the lighthearted gender-bending. But if drag isn't your speed, plenty of users have also given the trend their own spin. All you have to do is turn the faucet on and off to the track, dance to the beat, flip the light switch off and on when Drake says so, and have something totally different when the lights come on.
If you're struggling to figure out how to make your own, take a look at how some celebrities have remixed this soon to be classic.