The Best #FlipTheSwitch TikToks & How To Join The Trend

So how do you go about making your own? Start on TikTok. You'll need a scene partner (a cardboard cutout of yourself will also do). And like any viral TikTok , the #FlipTheSwitchChallenge takes place in a bathroom as the mirror, light switch, and faucet therein are key to a successful flip switch. The only rule is that something has to switch. Traditionally, the two people switch clothes, the joke often being the lighthearted gender-bending. But if drag isn't your speed, plenty of users have also given the trend their own spin. All you have to do is turn the faucet on and off to the track, dance to the beat, flip the light switch off and on when Drake says so, and have something totally different when the lights come on.