Seriously, What Does The Queen Have To Do To Prove That There’s No Bad Blood With Harry & Meghan?

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first announced that they would be stepping back from Buckingham Palace and certain royal duties, rumors have circulated that Harry and Meghan are on shaky ground with Queen Elizabeth. But everyone can relax: Harry and Meghan are in the U.K. making some final royal appearances, and they appear to be spending tons of quality time with Her Royal Highness.
Rumors of a fake feud have fueled endless gossip over the years, and now that Harry and Meghan are completing their royal duties, tabloids and royal commentators are picking up right where they left off. On Saturday, a British journalist dropped by MSNBC to discuss Harry and Meghan’s temporary return to the U.K. The interview took a disturbing turn when the writer called Meghan “five clicks up from trailer trash,” and accused her of trying “to disrespect the Queen.” The clip went viral on Twitter, with many users criticizing the journalist and demanding that MSNBC issue an apology.
The rumors are making headlines outside of the U.S. and the U.K., too. In a segment on Australia’s Sky News, the Institute of Public Affairs’ policy director accused Harry of “quitting the royal family to make a living out of being a full-time...attention seeker.”
They should all take it from the Queen herself: everything is all good. Sunday morning, she invited Harry and Meghan to join her at church, according to People. The gesture has been seen by many as one symbolic of love and familial respect.
The sentiment behind the invitation echoes the Queen’s statement after Harry and Meghan announced their departure. “Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” she wrote in January, before commenting on “the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny.” She even clarified that she was especially “proud of” Meghan for adjusting to royal life, and wished the two the best of luck.
Now that Harry and Meghan are back in England, there is even less reason to speculate about any tension. “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you,” Harry said in a speech at Thursday’s Endeavor Fund Awards. “Being able to serve Queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving.”
In other words: yes, Megxit will go into effect on March 31. But Meghan and Harry’s personal connection to the Queen? That’s not going anywhere.
