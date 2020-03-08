Pete Davidson was notably missing from this week’s Saturday Night Live with host Daniel Craig. He did not appear in any of the live sketches, pre-taped sketches, or the show’s sign-off. While he has missed episodes before due to scheduling conflicts while shooting films like The Suicide Squad, some are speculating that his absence could foreshadow Davidson leaving the show.
Charlamagne Tha God’s interview with Davison was posted on YouTube late last month when the SNL cast would have been writing sketches for last week’s episode hosted by a good friend of Davidson’s, John Mulaney.
During the hour-long interview, Davidson revealed that he is considering leaving SNL after six years on the series as one of the youngest cast members to ever join the show. “It’s a hard thing to do ‘cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early,” he told Charlamagne about what it’s like working on SNL. “But everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll be alright.’ I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.” Although Davidson spoke highly of the show’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, Davidson revealed that he thinks his fellow castmates thing he’s “fucking dumb.”
“It’s like, whose side are you on?” he continued. “I have a weird feeling in that building, where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for — if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”
Despite not appearing on SNL, Davidson has had an equally successful and controversial week. His Netflix special, Alive from New York, just came out, but his jokes about former fiancée, Ariana Grande, landed him in hot water with her fans and back on the radar of the paparazzi. It seemed like he expected that to happen though. He even joked about how her fans would react as part of the jokes about Grande.
Whether he leaves the show or not, Davidson has had quite a lot on his plate the last few years. He has taken on more film roles, including Netflix’s The Dirt, The Suicide Squad, Big Time Adolescence, and the Judd Apatow-directed movie The King of Staten Island, in addition to his Netflix special. There are still a couple of months left of the current season of SNL before they break for the summer and only time will tell if the 2019-2020 season will be his last.
